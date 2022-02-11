SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Up to $248.71

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $248.71, but opened at $271.00. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $266.19, with a volume of 12,318 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on SEDG. Susquehanna lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.00.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,601. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,388 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 107.8% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

