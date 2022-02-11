Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,663,000 after buying an additional 34,140 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Crane by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Crane by 8.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR opened at $102.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

