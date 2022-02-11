Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIFY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 479,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

SIFY opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38. Sify Technologies Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

