Citigroup Inc. Has $701,000 Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ChargePoint by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

In related news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $56,256.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $145,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $39.19.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ChargePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.