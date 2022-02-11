Citigroup Inc. Has $731,000 Position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pampa Energía by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pampa Energía by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pampa Energía by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of PAM stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.23. Pampa Energía had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a positive return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.65 million. Research analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

