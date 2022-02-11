Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,712 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 25.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 12.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 312,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 34,648 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 798,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 15.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 75.0% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.33.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $4.69.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.