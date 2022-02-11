Citigroup Inc. Has $741,000 Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,455.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,841,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,016,000 after purchasing an additional 31,688 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,799,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,551,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,628,000 after purchasing an additional 146,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,555,000 after purchasing an additional 49,092 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $268,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $112,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $436,363. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

FHI opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.07. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 39.27%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

