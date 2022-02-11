Barclays PLC Raises Position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Clarus were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 21.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 24.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 266.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 11.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77. Clarus Co. has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The company has a market cap of $858.12 million, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Clarus had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $108.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas raised Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clarus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

