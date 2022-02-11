Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,130 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth $795,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 78.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 179,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 54.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $538,990. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Ready Capital stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

