Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YOU shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Shares of YOU opened at $28.82 on Friday. Clear Secure has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $65.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Clear Secure will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 71,980 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,509,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 550,292 shares of company stock valued at $12,904,613.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,800,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 12,938.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.