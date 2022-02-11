AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 116,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 63,124 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANAB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

ANAB opened at $30.44 on Friday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $841.51 million, a P/E ratio of 108.71 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.72.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

