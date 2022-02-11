Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Geron were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $969,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Geron by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 316,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Geron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,511,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,951,000 after acquiring an additional 191,723 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Geron by 986.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 207,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 188,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Geron by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,155,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 133,903 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GERN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $331.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.04. Geron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 26,769.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

