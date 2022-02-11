Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GTY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Getty Realty from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $27.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Getty Realty has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

