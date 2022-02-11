StockNews.com Downgrades United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $203.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $155.71 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.40.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,200,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $617,894.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,314,460 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in United Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,650,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,620,000 after purchasing an additional 22,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

