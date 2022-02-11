Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CEMEX (NYSE:CX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Get CEMEX alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.43.

CEMEX stock opened at $5.59 on Monday. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CEMEX by 998.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEMEX (CX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.