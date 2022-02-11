Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Raised by Analyst

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $9.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $9.04. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,925.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2022 earnings at $8.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $32.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $43.31 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CMG. OTR Global downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,971.85.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,578.00 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,588.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1,750.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

