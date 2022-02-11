Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $53.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.30. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at $27,661,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 343.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 326,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 176.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 182,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 49.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 141,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 888.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 116,435 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

