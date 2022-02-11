Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 239.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $714,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,913,000 after purchasing an additional 428,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 13.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMP opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.11.

Oasis Midstream Partners Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

