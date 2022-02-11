Barclays PLC Cuts Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 1.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at about $754,000. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

MAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $43.07 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $34.08 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.