Barclays PLC Purchases 3,469 Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 22.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Global Water Resources were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Water Resources during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 15.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 65.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 10.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $161,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 10,878 shares of company stock valued at $177,986 in the last three months. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GWRS opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $343.13 million, a PE ratio of 108.22, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.0246 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.16%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

