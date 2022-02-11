Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 15,090 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 19.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,090 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Photronics by 76,952.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAB opened at $18.43 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $1,016,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $189,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,973 shares of company stock worth $2,753,507. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

