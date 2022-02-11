Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,210 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HealthStream by 550.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 103,937.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.65 million, a PE ratio of 103.13, a P/E/G ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.44. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $31.11.

In other HealthStream news, Director Frank Gordon purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

