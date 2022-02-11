APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in APi Group by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in APi Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in APi Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in APi Group by 307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

APG stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.74. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.22.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. APi Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 23.66%.

APG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

