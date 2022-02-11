Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) by 62.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,094 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in DiamondHead were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHHC. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the second quarter worth $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondHead in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in DiamondHead in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in DiamondHead in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in DiamondHead in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

DHHC opened at $9.75 on Friday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.