CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 63,395 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVI. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after buying an additional 42,717 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 206,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 124,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CVR Energy by 26.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 57,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank upgraded CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $20.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -71.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.52. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

