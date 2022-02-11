Matthew J. Audette Sells 20,000 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $3,624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LPLA opened at $189.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.29 and a 52 week high of $196.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.06.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in LPL Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,093,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,133,000 after buying an additional 1,004,582 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $11,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

