Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

SCBFF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Standard Chartered from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.49) to GBX 515 ($6.96) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $261.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $7.73.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

