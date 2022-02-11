Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ISNPY. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.56) to €3.15 ($3.62) in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.87) to €2.70 ($3.10) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.65 ($3.05) to €2.75 ($3.16) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.15.

OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $19.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $20.22.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.