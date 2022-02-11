Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Sells $11,833,860.64 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $11,833,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Michael Hsing sold 6,273 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total value of $3,471,603.66.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $407.29 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.51 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $456.62 and a 200-day moving average of $484.58.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $535.78.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

