Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

VTXPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,170 ($29.34) to GBX 2,150 ($29.07) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,900 ($39.22) to GBX 2,800 ($37.86) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victrex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,663.67.

VTXPF stock opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Victrex has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average is $32.50.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

