Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $188,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the third quarter worth $177,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IDHQ opened at $29.80 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $32.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

