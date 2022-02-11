BlackRock Inc. Has $43.23 Million Stake in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,875,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 187,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Antares Pharma worth $43,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATRS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth about $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 48.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATRS. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $620.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

