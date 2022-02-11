BlackRock Inc. Has $41.85 Million Stock Holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,350,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,207 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Fluidigm worth $41,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLDM. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fluidigm by 206.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,382,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,083 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fluidigm by 395.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,302,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,258 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at $24,188,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 384,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after buying an additional 172,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fluidigm stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12. Fluidigm Co. has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $7.51.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 43.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

