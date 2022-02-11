Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 944,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $44,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $207,851,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $116,676,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $53,037,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $48,701,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $45,685,000. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VERV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

In other news, Director Burt A. Adelman purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $147,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 35,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 265,990 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,612 over the last three months.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.56. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Verve Therapeutics Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV).

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.