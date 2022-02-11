Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Brinker International by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 1.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP grew its position in Brinker International by 3.2% during the second quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP now owns 38,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

EAT opened at $41.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.61. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

