BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,400,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,074 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of MiMedx Group worth $44,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

MDXG opened at $4.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.96. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $8.69.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

