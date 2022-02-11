Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,128 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 24.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 74,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $54.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

