BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,286,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,808,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESMT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $266,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $189,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $1,371,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $27,641,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at about $2,044,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Engagesmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of ESMT stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.69. Engagesmart Inc has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $38.83.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

