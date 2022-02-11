Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581,667 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.8% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MLCO. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

MLCO opened at $10.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

