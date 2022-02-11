$0.70 EPS Expected for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kroger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.73. Kroger reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KR. MKM Partners raised their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. Kroger has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Kroger announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

