BlackRock Inc. Purchases 2,535,777 Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) by 99.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,097,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535,777 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Aeva Technologies were worth $40,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 28.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 84.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEVA. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aeva Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NYSE AEVA opened at $5.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $20.80.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

