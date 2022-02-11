Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to post $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28. Big Lots reported earnings per share of $2.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of BIG opened at $36.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.15. Big Lots has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Big Lots declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Big Lots during the third quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Big Lots by 2,042.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

