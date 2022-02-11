CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in CoreCivic by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CoreCivic by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CXW opened at $9.69 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

