Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BCPC. Sidoti downgraded Balchem from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.25.

BCPC stock opened at $138.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.60. Balchem has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $174.29.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 144.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,519,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,183,000 after acquiring an additional 898,811 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,244,000 after acquiring an additional 176,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 112.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 158,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,924,000 after acquiring an additional 83,469 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,908,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 110,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,234,000 after acquiring an additional 55,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

