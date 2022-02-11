Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,520,000 after acquiring an additional 300,879 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,657,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,086,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,276,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,222,000 after purchasing an additional 282,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 47,486 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,188,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $652.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.40 and a beta of -0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $14.51.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

