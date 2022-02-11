HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ARWR. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.80.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.53. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $2,468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given purchased 655 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,472.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,875 shares of company stock worth $11,439,154 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,576,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 796,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after buying an additional 431,578 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,736,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,766,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,875,000. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

