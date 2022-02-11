CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.69. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.24.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 60.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CDK Global will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at $41,653,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,123,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,902,000 after acquiring an additional 80,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

