Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PBF Logistics were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,915,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 675.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 233,781 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 34,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

PBFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty upped their price target on PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

PBFX stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.75. PBF Logistics LP has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

