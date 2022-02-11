Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Derwent London (LON:DLN)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 2,700 ($36.51) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DLN. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($55.44) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,539.78 ($47.87).

DLN stock opened at GBX 3,223 ($43.58) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of £3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,381.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,499.30. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 3,096 ($41.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,850 ($52.06).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

