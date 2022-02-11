K92 Mining’s (KNT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares reiterated a buy rating and set a C$11.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.83.

KNT opened at C$6.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 54.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.27. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of C$5.75 and a 52 week high of C$9.36.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$44.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that K92 Mining will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

